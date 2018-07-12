Filming to Take Place in High River July 12-19 - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: Television crews will be in High River from July 12 – 19 and will film most of their scenes on 3 Avenue S.W. and in other areas in the downtown between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 10 p.m.

To accommodate filming, there will be temporary parking restrictions on 3 Avenue S.W. on July 12, 13 and July 17-19 as well as intermittent traffic and pedestrian control on 1 Street S.W. between 4 Avenue and 5 Avenue S.W.

On July 16, between the hours of 11 a.m. and midnight., there will be a road closure and on 1 Street S.W between 6 Avenue S.W., including the laneway west of the Wales Theatre. The closure is required to film a small stunt sequence. Parking restrictions will also be in effect from 9 a.m. until midnight.

Flaggers will be present to help control and direct traffic to accommodate filming and ensure continuity of picture. For filming purposes, traffic may need to be stopped for three to five-minute intervals.

To minimize disruption, most crew vehicles will be parked in gravel lots located between 3 and 4 Avenue S.W as well as behind the Museum of the Highwood throughout filming.