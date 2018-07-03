Filming to Take Place in High River July 4 to 9 - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: Television film crews will be returning to High River to continue production of two popular dramas. Filming will take place over the following four days: Wednesday, July 4 and Thursday, July 5 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, July 6 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Monday, July 9 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Various indoor and outdoor locations in downtown High River will be used for filming, including along 3 Avenue S.W., 4 Avenue S.W., on 1 Street S.W. between 5 and 6 Avenue S.W., at the corner of 6 Avenue S.W. and 1 Street S.W. as well as in George Lane Park. Filming will also take place north of the town.

No road closures are scheduled; however, some parking restrictions on 3 and 4 Avenue will be in place. Flaggers will also be at these locations to help control and direct traffic to accommodate filming and ensure continuity of picture. For filming purposes, traffic may need to be stopped for three to five-minute intervals.

To minimize disruption, most crew vehicles will be parked in gravel lots located between 3 and 4 Avenue S.W as well as behind the Museum of the Highwood throughout filming.