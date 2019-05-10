Filming to Take Place in High River May 10 - 13 - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: Filming crews will be in High River on Friday, May 10 to Monday, May 13. Filming will take place in various location around town. These locations include:

1 Street S.W. between 3 Avenue S.W. and 6 Street S.W. Parking restrictions will be in place on Thursday, May 9 and on Monday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. to accommodate filming set up and take down. Signage will be put in place to inform drivers of no parking areas.

1 Street S.W. between 3 Avenue S.W. and 5 Street S.W.

Parking restrictions along 1 Street S.W. will be in effect starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, May 10. Filming will begin later that evening at 11 p.m. and finish Saturday, May 11 at 2:30 a.m. Intermittent traffic delays, lasting no longer than five minutes, will take place during this time. Pedestrian traffic will be accommodated during filming; however, filming staff will be on-site to guide pedestrians around the filming.

Filming will begin again on Sunday, May 12. Parking restrictions on 1 Street S.W. will take effect starting at midnight. The road will then be completely closed to vehicles starting at 1:30 a.m. until 5:30 a.m.

During these time, parking as well as vehicle and pedestrian traffic restrictions will also be put into place on 4 Avenue S.W. between Macleod Trail and 1 Street S.W.

111 3 Avenue S.W. Filming will take place inside the Vespucci building on Friday, May 10 and on Saturday, May 11 from 11 a.m. to midnight. Minor traffic interruptions will occur while filming is taking place. The sidewalk and parking stalls in front of the building will also be closed. Flaggers will be on-site to guide vehicles and pedestrians around the filming.

3 Avenue S.E. and 5 Street S.E. Third Avenue S.E. between 4 and 5 Street S.E. as well as 5 Street S.E. between 2 and 4 Avenue S.E. will be closed on Saturday, May 11 from noon until 8 p.m. The back lanes between 4 and 5 Street S.E. and 2 and 3 Avenue will also be closed during this time. Pedestrian and parking restrictions will also be put into place in these areas during these times. A detour route will be set up to help pedestrians and vehicles navigate around the road and sidewalk closures.

No parking and detour signage will be placed in all of these filming locations to help residents navigate through the restrictions and closures. We thank you for your patience and cooperation.