Filming to Take Place in High River Sept. 24, 26 & 27 - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: Television film crews will be returning to High River on September 24 to continue production of a popular drama, using various locations around town.

To minimize disruption, most crew vehicles will be parked in gravel lots located between 3 and 4 Avenue S.W as well as behind the Museum of the Highwood and at the High River Rodeo Grounds throughout filming.

Monday, September 24:

Film crews will be conducting intermittent traffic control on Macleod Trail S.W. between 6 Avenue and 5 Avenue S.W. from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

A road closure will be required on 3 Street S.W. between Macleod Trail and 7 Avenue S.W. from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

All remaining filming for the day will take place indoors or outside of the downtown area. Crews will wrap for the day at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 26:

Film crews will be conducting intermittent traffic control at the east end of 9 Avenue S.E. from 7:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Further traffic and parking control will be implemented on 3 Avenue S.W. between Macleod Trail and 1 Street S.W. from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

All remaining filming for the day will take place indoors and crews will wrap for the day at 7 p.m.

Thursday, September 27:

Filming will take place in a rural area in the M.D. of Foothills until 3 p.m. Crews will then move to the High River Rodeo Grounds for the remainder of the day and wrap at 7 p.m.

Please obey all road crews, signage and speed restrictions when travelling through these areas.