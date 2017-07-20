Final Three Performances for Canadian Badlands Passion Play this Weekend July 21-23

Drumheller, Alberta, — Friday, Saturday and Sunday July 21-23 are the final three plays for this year’s memorable version of the Canadian Badlands Passion Play that celebrated its 150th performance on Canada’s 150th birthday.

“This year we pulled out all the stops to bring a fresh perspective to the story based on the Gospel of Luke,” says Executive Director, Vance Neudorf. “Our costume department has created over 300 new costumes. The scenic arts team has built striking new set pieces and our five-member team of directors has utilized an innovative approach that will take our audience inside the world of the character’s mind on stage through the process of voice-overs.

According to Artistic Director, Royal Sproule, “We’ve never had a Jesus quite like this before. Giovanni’s portrayal of Jesus brings an intriguing perspective to the traditional story.”

Tickets for the remaining three shows from July 21-23 are available online at CanadianPassionPlay.com or by calling 403-823-2001.

Every Friday performance is ‘Seniors Day’ with special upgrades and offers.

Weekend Performances July 21 – 23. Friday and Saturday @ 6:00 PM, Sunday @ 4:00 PM

About The Canadian Badlands Passion Play

Since its first performance in 1994, the Canadian Badlands Passion Play has gained provincial, national and international reputation as one of North America’s top ‘must see’ cultural and tourism events. Located near Drumheller, Alberta (approximately 90-minutes northeast of Calgary) this annual attraction uses live music, animals, and a cast of more than 150 volunteers to share with its audience an epic story of Faith, Hope, and Love. Nestled within a 30-acre canyon bowl, the Badlands Amphitheatre is Canada’s largest outdoor theatre stage, and dramatically mirrors the geographical surroundings of ancient Israel. For more information, visit CanadianPassionPlay.com or call 1-403-823-2001. Twitter: @CBPassionPlay

To help celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday, the Badlands Amphitheatre is also hosting a huge concert series on August 25 and 26 boasting a proudly Canadian focus. Randy Bachman, Hey Romeo and Charlie Major will all perform during the weekend, along with U.S. favourite, John Michael Montgomery. Tickets are available at BadlandsAmp.com.

