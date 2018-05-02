Finding New Markets for Alberta Business - Gateway Gazette

The mission to San Francisco, China and Singapore builds on the more than $1 billion in investment leads and sales that Alberta government trade missions have generated over the past two years.
“Local businesses are making our province proud, attracting international attention and investment. Two years ago, we led the largest trade mission in Alberta’s history – and since then, our missions have generated more than $1 billion of investment leads and sales for our province. This mission will build on that momentum. Showcasing Alberta abroad means new jobs and opportunities at home as we work together to build an economic recovery that lasts.”
~Deron Bilous, Minister Economic Trade and Development
Minister Bilous will join Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson and representatives from the Edmonton International Airport in leading a delegation of more than 100 representatives from a variety of industry sectors, including energy, information and communications technology, artificial intelligence and tourism.
“I’m pleased to be part of a mission that will focus on Edmonton and Alberta’s emerging strengths in key economic sectors. We have so many local assets to share with the world and my goal is to open more opportunities for Edmonton businesses, partnerships for Health City, the technology sector and tourism.”
~Don Iveson, mayor of Edmonton
The group will be travelling on the new, non-stop Air Canada flight between Edmonton and San Francisco. The route was added in November 2017 to give the increasing number of startup, tech and innovator businesses in Alberta’s capital region direct access to California’s Silicon Valley.
“This delegation of over 100 industry leaders highlights new business potential as well as reinforces support for Air Canada’s decision to invest in the Edmonton Metro Region with a non-stop flight to San Francisco. Today’s mission departure is a reflection of how air service plays an integral role in creating opportunities and expanding our region’s growing technology industry and innovation corridor. Through the leadership of the Province of Alberta and Edmonton Metro Region, this group of business leaders have come together to build valuable business connections and new ventures for our entire region.”
~Tom Ruth, president and CEO, Edmonton International Airport
The mission generated so much interest that Air Canada had to secure a 146-seat Airbus A320-200 aircraft to accommodate all the mission participants.
While in San Francisco, Minister Bilous will:
Following the mission to San Francisco, Minister Bilous will travel to Beijing, Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Singapore to promote Alberta’s diverse industries, including clean technology, oil and gas, forestry, agri-food, tourism and emerging technologies.
The mission is also an opportunity for the Minister to build on Alberta’s strategic partnerships and deliver on agreements fostered since his first visit to Asia in 2016. This includes the celebration of the one-year anniversary of the Alberta Guangdong sister province agreement, which has resulted in mutually beneficial commercial successes for a variety of industries, including creative industries and science and technology.
While in Asia, Minister Bilous will:
Government trade missions continue to foster economic growth and diversification in the province. Since 2016, more than an estimated $1.1 billion has been generated through new investment leads, programs and sales as a result of international missions by government ministries.
Minister Bilous will be in San Francisco from May 2 to 4. From May 5 to 15, he will travel to Beijing, Hong Kong, Guangzhou, and Singapore.
The estimated cost for the mission is $50,000 for the minister, one political staff and two public servants, one of whom will only participate in the San Francisco portion.
*Subject to change.