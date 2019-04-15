Fire at Notre Dame cathedral - Gateway Gazette

While we’re not equipped to provide detailed reporting on this historical tragedy, we did feel that it was a notable event that our readers might be interested in being aware of and following.

Live updates are being reported via CNN here: https://www.cnn.com/world/live-news/notre-dame-fire/index.html

Built in the 13th century, the medieval cathedral is considered a feat of architecture as much as a religious symbol. It is one of Paris’ most popular attractions, drawing an estimated 13 million visitors a year.