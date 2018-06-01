Fire Ban and Off-highway Vehicle Restrictions - Gateway Gazette

A fire ban prohibiting campfires and the recreational use of off-highway vehicles on public lands is in effect in many parts of northern Alberta.

Alberta Agriculture and Forestry has implemented a fire ban beginning at the southern boundary of Big Lakes County and north of Peace River and Lac La Biche.

“Continued hot and dry weather has elevated the fire hazard to extreme levels in some areas of the province, so we are taking this proactive step to help ensure the safety of Albertans and protect our forested areas.” ~Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

All fire permits are suspended and no new fire permits will be issued in the fire ban areas. The use of off-highway vehicles for recreational purposes is also prohibited on public lands due to the high wildfire risk in this same area. Off-highway vehicle use is still permitted on private lands or for essential purposes such as emergency responders.

Individuals breaking a fire ban may be subject to a $287 fine.

Other jurisdictions, including municipalities and provincial parks, may also issue fire restrictions or bans. Please check albertafirebans.ca for more information.

Quick facts