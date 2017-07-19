Fire Ban for Banff National Park

By Gateway Gazette

Jul 19

A fire ban has been issued for Banff National Park due to elevated fire danger.

Lighting or maintaining fires in this area is now strictly prohibited.

This fire ban covers the entire national park including all front- and back-country campgrounds and day use areas in Banff National Park.

This fire ban includes ALL open fires, EXCEPT, provided they are under direct supervision and Canadian Standards Association (CSA Group) approved or Underwriters Laboratories (UL certified):

  • portable propane fire pits
  • gas or propane stoves and barbeques designed for cooking or heating
  • propane or gas fuelled lanterns (enclosed flame)
  • patio heaters (propane, catalytic or infrared/radiant).

The fire ban restriction will be lifted as soon as conditions permit.

For more information:
• Visit our website
• Stop by a Parks Canada Visitor Centre.

Report any wildfires, illegal campfires, or suspicious smoke to Banff Dispatch 403-762-4506.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Fire Ban in Effect for Waterton Lakes National Park

Fire Ban Issued for Southern Alberta

Parks Canada invites volunteers to the Knapweed Rodeo weed pull in Waterton Lakes National Park!

Investing in Healthy and Vibrant Communities

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Fire Ban in Effect for Waterton Lakes National Park Next Post Millarville Flower Festival Put on a Colourful Show
%d bloggers like this: