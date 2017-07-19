Fire Ban for Banff National Park

Lighting or maintaining fires in this area is now strictly prohibited.
This fire ban covers the entire national park including all front- and back-country campgrounds and day use areas in Banff National Park.
This fire ban includes ALL open fires, EXCEPT, provided they are under direct supervision and Canadian Standards Association (CSA Group) approved or Underwriters Laboratories (UL certified):
The fire ban restriction will be lifted as soon as conditions permit.
For more information:
• Visit our website
• Stop by a Parks Canada Visitor Centre.