Fire Ban for Banff National Park

A fire ban has been issued for Banff National Park due to elevated fire danger.

Lighting or maintaining fires in this area is now strictly prohibited.

This fire ban covers the entire national park including all front- and back-country campgrounds and day use areas in Banff National Park.

This fire ban includes ALL open fires, EXCEPT, provided they are under direct supervision and Canadian Standards Association (CSA Group) approved or Underwriters Laboratories (UL certified):

portable propane fire pits

gas or propane stoves and barbeques designed for cooking or heating

propane or gas fuelled lanterns (enclosed flame)

patio heaters (propane, catalytic or infrared/radiant).

The fire ban restriction will be lifted as soon as conditions permit.

For more information:

• Visit our website

• Stop by a Parks Canada Visitor Centre.

Report any wildfires, illegal campfires, or suspicious smoke to Banff Dispatch 403-762-4506.

