Fire Ban in Effect for Waterton Lakes National Park

By Gateway Gazette

Jul 19

A fire ban has been issued for Waterton Lakes National Park due to elevated fire danger. Lighting or maintaining fires in this area is now strictly prohibited. 

This fire ban covers the entire national park including all front- and back-country campgrounds and day use areas in Waterton Lakes National Park. The ban includes the Waterton townsite. 

What you need to know: 

This fire ban includes ALL open fires, EXCEPT, provided they are under direct supervision and certified by the Canadian Standards Association (CSA) or Underwriters Laboratories (UL): 

  • portable propane fire pits 
  • gas or propane stoves and barbeques designed for cooking or heating 
  • propane or gas fuelled lanterns (enclosed flame) 
  • patio heaters (propane, catalytic or infrared/radiant). 

Why: 

For the prevention of wildfire during elevated Fire Danger conditions in Waterton Lakes National Park. 

The fire ban restriction will be lifted as soon as conditions permit. 

For more information:

  • Visit our website
  • Stop by a Parks Canada Visitor Centre.

Report any wildfires, illegal campfires, or suspicious smoke to 1-888-WARDENS (927-3367) or 911.

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Fire Ban for Banff National Park

Fire Ban Issued for Southern Alberta

Parks Canada invites volunteers to the Knapweed Rodeo weed pull in Waterton Lakes National Park!

Investing in Healthy and Vibrant Communities

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Document Newly Obtained Through FOIP Shows Knowledge of Key PPA Clauses in September 2015 Next Post Fire Ban for Banff National Park
%d bloggers like this: