Fire Ban in Effect for Waterton Lakes National Park

A fire ban has been issued for Waterton Lakes National Park due to elevated fire danger. Lighting or maintaining fires in this area is now strictly prohibited.

This fire ban covers the entire national park including all front- and back-country campgrounds and day use areas in Waterton Lakes National Park. The ban includes the Waterton townsite.

What you need to know:

This fire ban includes ALL open fires, EXCEPT, provided they are under direct supervision and certified by the Canadian Standards Association (CSA) or Underwriters Laboratories (UL):

portable propane fire pits

gas or propane stoves and barbeques designed for cooking or heating

propane or gas fuelled lanterns (enclosed flame)

patio heaters (propane, catalytic or infrared/radiant).

Why:

For the prevention of wildfire during elevated Fire Danger conditions in Waterton Lakes National Park.

The fire ban restriction will be lifted as soon as conditions permit.

For more information:

Visit our website

Stop by a Parks Canada Visitor Centre.

Report any wildfires, illegal campfires, or suspicious smoke to 1-888-WARDENS (927-3367) or 911.

