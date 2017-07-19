Fire Ban in Effect for Waterton Lakes National Park

This fire ban covers the entire national park including all front- and back-country campgrounds and day use areas in Waterton Lakes National Park. The ban includes the Waterton townsite.
This fire ban includes ALL open fires, EXCEPT, provided they are under direct supervision and certified by the Canadian Standards Association (CSA) or Underwriters Laboratories (UL):
For the prevention of wildfire during elevated Fire Danger conditions in Waterton Lakes National Park.
The fire ban restriction will be lifted as soon as conditions permit.
For more information: