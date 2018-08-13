Fire Ban for Part of Southern Alberta - Gateway Gazette

A fire ban prohibiting all open fires, including campfires in campgrounds, is now in place in parts of southern Alberta.

The fire ban is in effect in the southern part of the Calgary Forest Area, which extends south of Highway 532 along the mountains and foothills to the northern boundary of Waterton Lakes National Park.

“The continued hot and dry weather across much of southern Alberta has created an extreme fire hazard. That’s why we are taking these steps to help reduce the risk of human-caused fires.” ~Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

The ban builds on the fire restriction that was put into place in the same area earlier this week. Under the ban, all fire permits are suspended and no new fire permits will be issued. The use of fireworks and exploding targets is also prohibited.

Gas or propane stoves or barbecues and portable propane fire pits are still allowed during the ban.

If you are found to be burning during a fire ban in Alberta, you may be subject to a $287 fine and responsible for the costs of fighting the fire.

Other jurisdictions, including municipalities, provincial parks and national parks, may also issue fire restrictions or bans. Please check albertafirebans.ca for detailed information.

