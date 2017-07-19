Fire Ban Issued for Southern Alberta

Effective noon today, a fire ban will be implemented in portions of southern Alberta.

The fire ban will be in effect in the regions of the Forest Protection Area located south of Highway 532 along the mountains and foothills to the northern boundary of Waterton Lakes National Park.

No fires are permitted during the fire ban, including campfires in campgrounds, until further notice.

Gas or propane stoves/barbecues and portable propane fire pits are allowed during the ban.

“Continued hot and dry weather has elevated the fire hazard to extreme levels in some areas of the province, so we are taking this proactive step to help ensure the safety of Albertans and protect our forested areas.” Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

A fire restriction is also in effect for areas of the Forest Protection Area located south of the Red Deer River to Highway 532. In this region, campfires within designated fire rings in campgrounds are still permitted.

All fire permits are suspended and no new fire permits will be issued in the fire ban and fire restriction areas. The use of fireworks and exploding targets is also prohibited.

Albertans found to be violating the fire ban or fire restriction may be issued a $287 ticket.

Other jurisdictions, including municipalities and provincial parks, may also issue fire restrictions or bans. Please check albertafirebans.ca for detailed information.

Quick facts

For more information on wildfires, download the Alberta Wildfire app.

Up-to-date information on fire restrictions and fire bans is also available by calling 1-866-FYI-FIRE (1-866-394-3473).

To report a wildfire in Alberta’s Forest Protection Area, call 310-FIRE (310-3473).