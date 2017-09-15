Fire Ban Lifted in Black Diamond and Turner Valley

By Gateway Gazette

Sep 15

Fire Ban Lifted

In light of the recent precipitation and the forecasted continued scattered shower with lower daily temperatures, the fire ban for the town of Turner Valley has been lifted.

Residents are encouraged to continue to use caution while enjoying their fire pits and barbecues.

Burn permits are reinstated but may be cancelled should conditions change. Thank you for your continued cooperation.

Glenn Baxter

Fire Chief / Safety Codes Officer – Fire

Town of Turner Valley

Black Diamond Fire Chief has also lifted the Fire Ban effective September 15th, 2017.

 

