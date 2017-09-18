Fire Ban Remains in Effect for the MD of Foothills

As the wet, cooler weather moves into Southern Alberta fire bans are being lifted. Please check the Alberta Fire Bans website to check on the status in your area.

Although the fire ban remains throughout the MD of Foothills the ban has been lifted in the towns of Turner Valley and Black Diamond. High River also has no fire bans.

The Town of Okotoks has a fire advisory in place: Safe residential fire pits and safe campfires in campgrounds that are compliant with Fire Services Bylaw 10-17 are allowed. Residents in the newly annexed areas of Okotoks are advised that a Fire Permit is required for any other type of burning, including burn barrels. During a Fire Advisory Fire Permits may be restricted.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

