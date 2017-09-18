Fire Ban Remains in Effect for the MD of Foothills

By Gateway Gazette

Sep 18

As the wet, cooler weather moves into Southern Alberta fire bans are being lifted. Please check the Alberta Fire Bans website to check on the status in your area.

Although the fire ban remains throughout the MD of Foothills the ban has been lifted in the towns of Turner Valley and Black Diamond. High River also has no fire bans.

The Town of Okotoks has a fire advisory in place: Safe residential fire pits and safe campfires in campgrounds that are compliant with Fire Services Bylaw 10-17 are allowed. Residents in the newly annexed areas of Okotoks are advised that a Fire Permit is required for any other type of burning, including burn barrels. During a Fire Advisory Fire Permits may be restricted. 

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

MD of Pincher Creek: Fire Update as of 2:45pm Sept 18 2017

MD of Foothills: Unofficial Nomination List of Candidates

Want to know what makes an advertising campaign ﻿EFFECTIVE﻿?

Planet Waves Horoscopes: September 18 – 25, 2017

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post MD of Pincher Creek: Fire Update as of 2:45pm Sept 18 2017 Next Post Protect Those Who Protect You Campaign Underway
%d bloggers like this: