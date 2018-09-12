Fire Information Update - Boundary Wildfire – September 12, 2018; 11:30 - Gateway Gazette

During the overnight period, cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity resulted in no fire growth. At 08:30 this morning, very limited smoke was noted.

WHAT’S HAPPENING…

Working on the ground under the direction of the U.S. Northern Rockies Type 1 Incident Management Team (IMT), the initial attack teams from Banff, Kootenay and Grasslands national parks will continue extinguishing any hot spots that may be present.

Today’s forecast is calling for cooler temperatures and sustained winds at 20 km/hr, gusting to 35 km/hr.

The U.S. IMT and Parks Canada are coordinating efforts and are in constant communication. The Deputy Incident Commander of the Northern Rockies IMT is stationed in Waterton Lakes National Park to work closely with Parks Canada Fire Managers.

BACKGROUND…

U.S. and Canadian fire managers have been responding to the Boundary Wildfire since it was first observed on August 23, 2018. Fire behaviour increased due to dry and windy conditions on September 7, 2018. That afternoon, the wildfire burned across the U.S. – Canada border and into Waterton Lakes National Park for the first time since the wildfire started.

FIRE QUICK FACTS…

Location: Boundary Creek Valley, Glacier National Park and Waterton Lakes National Park.

Size: Approximately 1,100 hectares (rough estimate until more accurate mapping completed)

Status: 14% contained, no growth yesterday.

Parks Canada Resources: three helicopters, three initial attack crews, local incident management team.

WHAT’S OPEN AND CLOSED…

Waterton Lakes National Park and the Waterton townsite are open. Parks Canada has closed the Bison Paddock overlook which includes road access to Horseshoe Trail. This closure is in effect to facilitate helicopter operations. Bertha Lake Trail, the Lakeshore Trail and the Bertha Lake and Bertha Bay Backcountry Campgrounds remain closed due to wildfire activity in the area.