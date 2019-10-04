Fire Prevention Week 2019 - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks Fire Department hosting open house for fire prevention week

Okotoks, AB: The Okotoks Fire Department is hosting a Fire Prevention Week Open House at the Okotoks Fire Station No. 1, 132 Milligan Drive on Saturday, October 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The whole family is invited to come out and meet their local fire department members.

Check out the fire tent simulating a smoke-filled room and watch vehicle extrication demonstrations at 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. There is also an opportunity to book a free home safety inspection.

New to the event this year is a colouring contest for kids 5 to 12 years old, who can participate to win the grand prize of becoming a Junior Fire Chief for the day with special duties, activities and a lunch at the Fire Hall. To enter, pick up a colouring sheet at the event and return it to the Fire Hall by October 31. The winner will be announced on November 1. The Junior Fire Chief duties will run from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on November 8.

Fire Prevention Week runs from October 6-12, 2019 and this year’s theme is “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!” When the smoke alarms sound, everyone must know where to go – that is why it is so important for everyone to have working smoke alarms and to develop and practice a home fire escape plan.

“In a fire, you may have only seconds to safely escape your home,” said Acting Fire Chief Pat MacIsaac. “Practice your home fire escape plan and make sure everyone can get out safely.”