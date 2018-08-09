Fire Restriction for Part of Southern Alberta - Gateway Gazette

There is a fire restriction prohibiting open fires on private land, as well as backcountry and non-designated camping sites in parts of southern Alberta.

The fire restriction is in effect in the Calgary Forest Area, which extends south of Highway 32 along the mountains and foothills to the northern boundary of Waterton Lakes National Park.

“We’ve seen hot and dry weather across much of southern Alberta recently, which has contributed to an extreme fire hazard in that area. It’s important that we take these steps to help reduce the risk of human-caused fires.” ~Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

All fire permits are suspended and no new fire permits will be issued. The use of fireworks and exploding targets is also prohibited.

Campfires within campgrounds in designated fire rings in this area are still permitted. Gas or propane stoves/barbecues and portable propane fire pits are also allowed.

If you are found to be burning during a fire restriction in Alberta, you may be subject to a $287 fine and responsible for the costs of fighting the fire.

Other jurisdictions, including municipalities, provincial parks and national parks, may also issue fire restrictions or bans. Please check albertafirebans.ca for detailed information.

Quick facts

Up-to-date information on fire restrictions and fire bans is available by calling 1-866-FYI-FIRE (1-866-394-3473).

To report a wildfire in Alberta’s Forest Protection Area , call 310-FIRE (310-3473).