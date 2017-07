On July 18, 2017, the Fire Chief issued a Fire Restriction Order for the Town of Black Diamond. This is due to the ongoing dry conditions in and around the Town of Black Diamond. The Fire Restriction remains in effect until further notice.

Fire Restriction Order:

Fires allowed in Campground fire pits only, and The use of charcoal barbeques is prohibited, and Cooking/recreational appliances that produce heat and can be turned off by a switch are permitted, and All current fire permits are suspended

within the Town of Black Diamond.