Fire Restriction for Part of Southern Alberta

There is a fire restriction prohibiting open fires on private land, as well as backcountry and non-designated camping sites in parts of southern Alberta, until further notice.

The fire restriction is in effect in the Calgary Forest Area, which extends south from the Red Deer River along the mountains and foothills to the northern boundary of Waterton Lakes National Park.

“For the past week, we’ve seen hot and dry weather across the province. These conditions have contributed to an extreme fire hazard, especially in southern Alberta, which means that it’s important we take these steps to help reduce the risk of human-caused fires.” Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

All fire permits are suspended and no new fire permits will be issued. The use of fireworks and exploding targets is also prohibited.

Campfires within campgrounds in designated fire rings in this area are still permitted. Gas or propane stoves/barbecues and portable propane fire pits are also allowed.

If you are found to be burning during a fire restriction in Alberta, you may be subject to a $287 ticket.

Other jurisdictions, including municipalities and provincial parks, may also issue fire restrictions or bans. Please check albertafirebans.ca for detailed information.

Quick facts

For more information on wildfires, download the Alberta Wildfire app.

Up-to-date information on fire restrictions and fire bans is available by calling 1-866-FYI-FIRE (1-866-394-3473).

To report a wildfire in Alberta’s Forest Protection Area, call 310-FIRE (310-3473).