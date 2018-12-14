Fire Safety Tips for the Holidays - Gateway Gazette

Fire Safety Tips for the Holidays

By Contributor

Dec 14

Here are some seasonal home fire safety tips from the Okotoks Fire Department:

1. Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Detectors

  • Make sure you have them and that they’re working. Book a free Home Fire Safety Inspection by calling 403-938-4066 for peace of mind. 

2. Light up the night without igniting the lights

  • Purchase extension cords for the specific job – don’t improvise with an indoor cord outdoors, or daisy chain several shorter cords instead of just getting a longer one.
  • As with extension cords, indoor-rated light strings and pre-lit trees are for indoor use only. Products marked for indoor use are not designed to hold up against the elements. However it is safe though to use outdoor extension cords and light strings indoors.
  • It is not a good idea to connect different types of light strings together. For example, don’t plug in a new LED string to your old incandescent light string.
  • Do not run extension cords under carpets, out windows or doorways where they could become pinched.
  • Inspect light strings/set and extension cords before use, and discard any that show signs of wear or damage.
  • Insert plugs fully into outlets. Poor contact may cause overheating or shock.
  • If using candles, burn them in proper holders, on sturdy surfaces away from children and pets. Put out candles before leaving the room or going to sleep.
  • Do not overload electrical outlets.
  • Be mindful of ladder placement when hanging outdoor lights or decorating your Christmas tree. Ensure it is safely secured on an even ground and that you have someone to hold the ladder for you.

3. Staying warm

  • If you must use a space heater, plug it directly into a wall outlet, not into an extension cord or power bar. Give it lots of room — at least 1 m (3 feet) of space on all sides, and turn it off before leaving the room or going to sleep.
  • Consider replacing old space heaters with newer models that turn off automatically when tipped or overheating.
  • Use a barrier to keep children and pets away from gas or wood burning fireplaces when they are in use.
  • Never burn gift wrappings, boxes, cartons, or other types of packing in the fireplace.

4. Cooking safe

  • Don’t leave grilling, frying or broiling unattended.
  • Keep cooking surfaces clutter-free

5. The Tree

  • Real or fake, the good news is Christmas trees rarely catch fire. Nevertheless, if using a real one, make sure to keep it well-watered and away from sources of heat. Never use candles on or near the tree.
  • Ensure a real tree is watered regularly to prevent it from drying out.
  • Turn your tree lights out before you go to bed.

