Firebrand Glass: A Perfect Time for a Studio Visit - Gateway Gazette

The leaves are starting to turn gold and our furnace is full of hot glass… so I guess that means fall is here! To celebrate the beauty of the season we are creating a bounty of glass pumpkins and harvest themed pieces. This bumper crop will be on display and for sale during Alberta Culture Days on September 27 & 28th from 11-4pm. Throughout the day there will be glassblowing demonstrations.If you are unable to attend this event, you can also purchase pumpkins directly through our website. Other regional arts organizations will be hosting events for the Most Beautiful Art Tour that day.

Firebrand Glass is located at 634 3rd Street SW in Black Diamond.