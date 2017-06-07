Firebrand Glass: Celebrate This Beautiful Place

We are creating a public art sculpture to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary that will be unveiled on July 1st near the Alberta Legislature. When we started to research this project we looked at historical images of the site where the sculpture will be located and realized that not that long ago the streets were mud and the vehicles were horse drawn carts. Our goal with the sculpture was to give the viewer of a sense of what existed here before and to celebrate all that has been created in this beautiful place. Our piece is comprised of two stainless steel spheres. Inside of each circle is glass that either has a historical image or a pattern. To view more images of the sculpture and the historical images from the archives visit our website. The images below show the original design and the metal fabrication.

About Firebrand Glass

Firebrand Glass Studio is home to award winning artists Julia Reimer and Tyler Rock. Their work is collected internationally including the private collection of the Prime Minister in Ottawa as well as the Emperor of Japan. Come visit the studio and see their beautiful artwork and one of kind commissioned awards or take a glassblowing workshop.

Email Firebrand Glass Studio at [email protected] or through our contact form below. Our Studio address 634 3rd St. S.W. Black Diamond, AB. You can also reach us at: 403 933-2264.

Find Firebrand Glass on these social media sites: Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

