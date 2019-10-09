Firebrand Glass: Custom Awards - Gateway Gazette

Rozsa Foundation

We are currently creating a number of awards for Alberta organizations such as the Rozsa Foundation, The 7 Over 70 Awards, Rural Health Physicians Action Plan and the Association of Fundraising Professionals. It is gratifying working with these associations to make something special for the deserving winner. Not only do we get to make something beautiful but we get to be part of honouring people’s contributions to the province. To view photos of the awards we have made visit our website or contact us to discuss your ideas.