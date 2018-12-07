Firebrand Open House Door Prize Winners - Gateway Gazette

Firebrand Open House Door Prize Winners

Dec 06

Thank You to everyone who attended our annual Christmas open house last saturday. We enjoyed meeting new people and  sharing our passion for glass with you. The support of our friends and families keeps us doing what we love.

Congratulations to Val Irving and Tara Owen the winners of our door prizes. For those who were unable to attend our open house,  the studio will be open every day, except Sunday for visits until December 17th. Or you can purchase our pieces online or at the great galleries that carry our work.

There are some spots left in our upcoming Glassblowing  Workshops. The dates for these classes are:

  • April 27th
  • May 11th
  • June 1st
Workshops, private classes and  gift certificates can be purchased online on our website

Best wishes to you and your family for holidays filled with peace and joy.

