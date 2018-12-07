Firebrand Open House Door Prize Winners - Gateway Gazette

Thank You to everyone who attended our annual Christmas open house last saturday. We enjoyed meeting new people and sharing our passion for glass with you. The support of our friends and families keeps us doing what we love.

Congratulations to Val Irving and Tara Owen the winners of our door prizes. For those who were unable to attend our open house, the studio will be open every day, except Sunday for visits until December 17th. Or you can purchase our pieces online or at the great galleries that carry our work.

There are some spots left in our upcoming Glassblowing Workshops. The dates for these classes are:

April 27th

May 11th

June 1st

Workshops, private classes and gift certificates can be purchased online on our website