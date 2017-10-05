First Farmers’ Market Highlights Local Food

Albertans sampled savoury and sweet flavours during the first ever farmers’ market on the legislature grounds, firing up conversations about local food.

Agriculture and Forestry teamed up with the Beverly Towne Farmers’ Market Wednesday to celebrate local foods and bring some Alberta-made, baked and grown products downtown.

“Local food supports the production of safe, high-quality fresh food, creates innovative small business opportunities and contributes to improved social, environmental and health outcomes for Albertans. We are helping get those goods from farm to table and in the process making life better for Albertans.” Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

“Farmers’ markets are important business incubators and our market has helped many small producers, processors and artisans nurture their business ideas. Our guidelines specifically are written toward supporting local growers, artisans and bakers first. The Beverly Farmers’ Market has become the No. 1 community gathering place in Beverly.” Cornel Rusnak, manager, Beverly Towne Farmers’ Market

Minister Carlier recently met with local food stakeholders during the first Minister’s Roundtable for the Advancement of Agriculture and Forestry. They discussed how local foods play an important part in Alberta’s agriculture sector.

Supporting the growth of the local food industry is an important step in achieving the province’s economic diversification and job-creation goals.

In 2016, Alberta’s food and beverage processing sales totalled a record $14.6 billion and the sector employed more than 22,400 Albertans.

Consumer interest in, and demand for, local food continues to grow. Local food sales in direct-to-consumer channels (farmers’ markets and retail) have more than doubled since 2008 and are expected to exceed $1.2 billion in 2017.

The event also helped to kick off Alberta Agriculture and Forestry’s United Way campaign and collected food and donations for the Edmonton Food Bank.

For information:

Selection of Beverly Towne Farmers’ Market food vendors that were at the Sept. 27 legislature grounds market: