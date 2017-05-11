First Nation Leader Joins Child Intervention Panel

Tyler White, CEO for Siksika Health Services, is joining the Ministerial Panel on Child Intervention.

The all-party panel was launched in February to explore ways to streamline Alberta’s child death review process and identify ways to strengthen and improve the child intervention system as a whole.

A past winner of the First Nations Health Manager’s Award of Excellence, White will help the panel identify ways to better support First Nations, Metis and Aboriginal families and communities, as well as strengthen the ways the government supports Indigenous children, youth and families.

“It’s a tragic reality that Indigenous children are over-represented in Alberta’s child intervention system. We can and must do better. We have heard from leaders and community members that we need to bolster First Nations perspectives on the panel. Tyler’s knowledge and experience will help the panel engage with Indigenous Albertans identify practical, concrete ways to better support First Nations children and families, and improve the lives of more than 10,000 children across Alberta.” Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children’s Services

Upcoming meeting dates, summaries of past meetings and biographies of all panel members are available at childinterventionpanel. alberta.ca.

About Tyler White

Tyler White is the CEO of Siksika Health Services for Treaty 7. He is also President of the First Nations Health Consortium, which is working to enhance the coordination of health care service delivery to First Nations children in the province. With more than 19 years of experience in First Nations Health Care, Tyler has worked extensively with the federal government, Government of Alberta and Alberta Health Services to improve services and support.

Tyler most recently supported government initiatives as a member of the Mental Health Review Panel. He is also co-chair of the Joint Action Health Plan for Alberta Region (Tri-lateral table). Tyler has also served as an analyst, negotiator and manager for the Siksika Indian Self-Government Process, executive director for the Calgary Indian Friendship Centre, and with the Siksika Health and Wellness Centre.

