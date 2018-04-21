First Nations, Métis & Inuit Education Gathering - Gateway Gazette

(EDMONTON) – The third annual First Nations, Métis and Inuit Education Gathering was held at the Fantasyland Hotel in Edmonton, AB on April 18 – 20, 2018.

The First Nations, Métis and Inuit Gathering began as a vision to bring Indigenous and non-Indigenous educators, education partners and members of our communities together to share our experiences and stories as we began our journey to reconciliation through education. Over the span of 3 years and 2 Gatherings the movement has gained strength, depth, momentum as the relationships, and commitments grow. This third Gathering builds upon the learning and experiences that CASS has gained and promised to be our best Gathering yet as we learn from and with the First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples of this land, from across Alberta and beyond.

Keynote Speakers at the Symposium included:

Honourable Richard Feehan, Minister of Indigenous Relations

Tom Jackson , one of Canada’s most popular actors and country folk singers

, one of Canada’s most popular actors and country folk singers Patti LaBoucane-Benson , nationally and internationally recognized author and lecturer

, nationally and internationally recognized author and lecturer Angela Hovak Johnston , internationally recognized author, Inuit traditional tattoo cultural artist

, internationally recognized author, Inuit traditional tattoo cultural artist Stan Wesley , a nationally recognized inspirational speaker

, a nationally recognized inspirational speaker A performance by the Sila Inuit Throat Singers , Jenna Broomfield and Malaya Bishop

, Jenna Broomfield and Malaya Bishop Grand entry, pipe ceremonies, Elder teachings and cultural protocols to honour First nations, Métis and Inuit people of Alberta as well as our delegates.

This Gathering had an enhanced focus on Inuit culture, knowledge and education this year and had the showcasing of the Indigenous People’s Atlas of Canada education resources including the giant floor map unveiled for the first time anywhere in the country. The newest Legacy of Hope exhibit Bi-Giwen: Coming Home on the 60’s Scoop with accompanying workshops.

There was an Indigenous Market Place for some unique opportunities to shop and support local Indigenous artisans.

Dr. Jennifer Tupper, Dean of Education, University of Alberta served as the first witness for the Gathering. Dr. Tupper visited many of the sessions to witness our learning and share her thoughts and calls to actions at our closing.

More information can be found on the CASS website: https://cassalberta.ca/conferences-workshops/first-nations-metis-inuit-education-gathering-2/

Follow CASS on Twitter

Source: College of Alberta School Superintendents