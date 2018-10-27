First Poppy Presented to Canada's Governor-General - Gateway Gazette

First digital poppy also unveiled as part of 2018 National Poppy Campaign

OTTAWA /CNW/ – Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, received the symbolic First Poppy from The Royal Canadian Legion’s Dominion President, Thomas D. Irvine, CD, in Ottawa on Monday.

As the Viceregal Patron of The Royal Canadian Legion, Ms. Payette accepted the red poppy and pinned additional poppies to lapels of Veterans, as part of the prelude to the 2018 National Poppy Campaign. The Legion’s national campaign begins each year on the last Friday of the month, this year on October 26.

“I thank our Governor General for leading the way by accepting this year’s First Poppy, and hope millions of Canadians will follow her example,” says Irvine. “This year has added significance as we mark the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that ended the First World War,” he says.

A new digital poppy was also unveiled, with young guests at the First Poppy presentation receiving the first ever iteration. “This is a modern way for Canadians living anywhere in the world to join in our Remembrance period,” says Irvine.

Online digital poppies can include the name of the Veteran being honoured. By going to mypoppy.ca on October 26, people will receive their digital poppy and can donate to the poppy fund.

As Canada’s symbol of Remembrance, the red poppy reflects the ongoing gratitude we have for our Veterans, past and present. The image of the flower honours all who have served or are serving, including military and RCMP Veterans.

Funds raised during the National Poppy Campaign go back into communities across Canada to help support Veterans and their families.

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S., Europe and Mexico. With more than 275,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

Links

SOURCE The Royal Canadian Legion Dominion Command