For many people over the years, the bloody Battle of Passchendaele has come to be synonymous with the horrors of trench warfare during the First World War. The mud, blasted terrain and heavy loss of life has served as a powerful illustration of the horrendous conditions faced by so many soldiers who fought on the Western Front during the 1914-1918 conflict.

Source: Veterans Affair

