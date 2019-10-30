Fish and Wildlife Looking for the Person(s) Who Killed a Protected Bison - Gateway Gazette

High Level fish and wildlife officers are looking for information regarding a bison that was shot and killed in the Zama City area on October 9, 2019. Officers determined that the bison was killed between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Some meat was taken from the rear hip and front shoulder of the animal, as well as one back strap. The rest of the meat, approximately 450-550 pounds, was left to spoil.

Bison in WMU 539 are classified as endangered and are protected. There is no hunting season permitted for bison in this area, making it against the Wildlife Act for anyone to harvest and/or possess them.

Anyone with information are encouraged to call the 24-7 Report A Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800 or report online at www.alberta.ca/report-poacher.aspx. Individuals can choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.