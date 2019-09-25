Five Days of Fall Festival Begins This Week - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, ALBERTA – Each year, thousands of people attend the Five Days of Fall Festival to witness the energy and beauty of High River.

The five events take place September 24th – 29th and include the Heritage Inn Balloon Festival, Eamons Garage Fundraiser, Balloon Glow, River City Classics Burn-Out Night, River City Classics Show n’ Shine. Many local organizations and businesses are also offering activities, extended hours and other events to the festival itinerary.

Traffic in and out of Town, particularly during the Balloon Glow on Friday evening, can be congested. Organizers suggest arriving early and staying late to take in other festivities and avoid the rush. There are still accommodations available for those looking to take in a few days or the entire festival.

“High River is a great place to visit any time of year, but this event has really put the Town on the map for many tourists,” says Jessica Giesbrecht with the Town of High River. “There is a growing energy and innovation in High River and the Five Days of Fall Festival captures that and is evidence through the opportunity that exists here.”

For the latest information on the festival, updates will be sent to The Town of High River’s twitter feed and www.5daysoffall.ca.

