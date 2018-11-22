Flames and Oilers Licence Plates Unveiled - Gateway Gazette

Albertans have a new way to support their community and show pride for their favourite hockey teams.

Whether Albertans cheer for the Calgary Flames or the Edmonton Oilers, they can proudly display their support on their vehicles. Service Alberta is introducing two new specialty licence plate designs that feature team logos, slogans and colours. Money raised from the plates will benefit the Calgary Flames Foundation and the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

“Albertans are passionate about hockey. We’re pleased to give them a way to not only express their loyalty to their favourite NHL team on their vehicles, but also give back to their communities. I’m looking forward to seeing the battle of Alberta extend to licence plates on our highways and roads.” ~Brian Malkinson, Minister of Service Alberta

Starting Nov. 19, the plates can be ordered from Alberta registry agents for a one-time cost of $75 plus a registry agent charge. From those funds, $20 is retained by the government to recover costs of producing and shipping the plates, and the remaining $55 will go to the Calgary Flames Foundation or the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, depending on the plate selected.

“We are very appreciative of the Government of Alberta for inviting us to participate in this program. We look forward to sharing the proceeds raised by this initiative with charitable and other organizations based in southern Alberta in support of health and wellness, education and amateur and grassroots sports. The new licence plates will allow the Calgary Flames Foundation to continue to make a positive impact on the lives of southern Albertans and build on the over $32 million distributed since inception. Thank you for selecting the Flames brand to make a difference in our community.” ~John Bean, president, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation

“The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation is excited for the opportunity to partner with the Government of Alberta on their specialty licence plate program. The proceeds from the licence plates will be used to help the Oilers Foundation pursue its goal of helping build strong, vibrant and safe communities, with a focus on programs that support health and wellness, education and minor hockey programing for youth in northern Alberta.” ~Natalie Minckler, executive director, Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation

Plates will be mailed to Albertans after the order is placed through the registry agent. If they choose to register the plate to a vehicle after receiving it, standard registration fees apply.

The two new hockey designs are an expansion of the existing specialty licence plate program, which features the popular Support Our Troops design honouring current and former members of the Canadian Armed Forces.