Flower Festival at Historic Christ Church Millarville

The 55th Annual Flower Festival will be held at Christ Church Millarville on Saturday, July 15th and Sunday, July 16th. Tea with scones, home-made strawberry jam and whipped cream will be served on Saturday only from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.. The cost is $6.00 per person or $3.00 for children 6 years old and younger. Seniors are most welcome and our facilities are handicapped accessible. With the help of the Millarville Horticultural Club, the church, grounds and cemetery will be beautifully decorated with floral arrangements, potted flowers and hanging baskets. Donations of cut flowers or loans of flower arrangements are appreciated and may be brought to the church on Friday evening, July 14 at 6:00 p.m.

By 1896 the population of the Millarville area south-west of Calgary was large enough to need a church. Rev. R. Murray Webb-Peploe, an Anglican priest who had come from England in 1894 to ranch, donated the land and oversaw the construction. The church was built of spruce logs, but instead of laying them horizontally they were placed vertically side-by-side. Local residents were concerned that the church would not withstand Chinook winds and refused to pay the contractor until it had been standing for three months. The building was named Christ Church Millarville and officially opened on May 6, 1896. Not only did the church survive but it is still active today. Services are held every Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. under the leadership of Rev. Alan Getty and the Assistant Rector, Gordon Pontifex.

In the 1950s the women of Christ Church decided to raise money to build a new church hall. Many bake-sales and church suppers later the Church House became a reality. It is well used not only by the congregation but also by community groups and individuals. It is the location for our tea on July 15.

Christ Church Millarville is located on Highway 549 about 5 km. east of the Millarville Race Track between Millarville and Okotoks. Please join us for tea on Saturday, July 15 and for our church service at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 16. All are welcome to attend.

