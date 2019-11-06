Flu Clinic Information on Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

EDMONTON – Up-to-date Alberta Health Services (AHS) influenza immunization clinic information is now available through Google Assistant and Alexa, Amazon’s intelligent personal assistant.

AHS is the first public healthcare organization in Canada to offer information to the public using these personal voice-activated devices, and has now added flu clinic information to its list of growing services.

Once the AHS Alexa Skill is installed on your mobile device and connected to your Amazon Echo product, you can say simple phrases such as, “Alexa, ask Alberta Health Services for flu clinics,” or “Alexa, ask Alberta Health Services for flu shots.”

Similarly, you can ask your Google Home device or Google phone, “Hey Google, ask Alberta Health Services for flu shots.”

Alexa and Google Assistant provide information about the nearest AHS public influenza clinic, including hours of operation and location details, in addition to providing up-to-date estimated emergency department wait times and latest news.

These services are another way AHS is using innovation and technology to better support Albertans in managing and maintaining their health.

To learn more, please visit ahs.ca/alexa or ahs.ca/google.

Patients and the public can also access up-to-date AHS influenza clinic information online by using the clinic locator tool at ahs.ca/flu or by calling Health Link at 811.

Up-to-the-minute estimated emergency department wait times 24 hours a day, seven days a week, can also be accessed by visiting ahs.ca/waittimes or through the AHS mobile app.

As always, any patient with a potentially life-threatening condition should immediately phone 911 or go directly to the nearest emergency department, regardless of estimated wait times.

Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.

Local Flu Clinics

Oilfields Hospital, Black Diamond

Wed Nov 27 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM Drop-in 6 months of age and older

Highwood Memorial Centre, High River

Thu Nov 07



Wed Nov 27 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM



12:00 PM to 7:00 PM Drop-in



Drop-in 6 months of age and older



6 months of age and older

Foothills Centennial Centre, Okotoks