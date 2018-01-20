Food Truck Bureaucracy and Notices About Notices: CFIB Shines Light on Over-the-top Regulations for 2018

Business owners invited to vote on silly red tape stories in Canada

Toronto/Calgary – Ahead of Red Tape Awareness Week™ 2018 (January 22-26) the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is presenting its annual Paperweight Awards —bestowing recognition on the government departments and agencies responsible for egregious examples of excessive regulation hurting small businesses.

“Red tape ranges from garden-variety ridiculous rules and poor government customer service to the big bureaucratic headaches threatening the very survival of a business,” said CFIB Vice-President, Richard Truscott. “Awarding Paperweights is like using sunlight as a disinfectant, to shine national attention on ridiculous red tape.”

This year, there are 14 Paperweights from across the country:

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour , for insisting a contractor buy a brand new ladder because his old one had a worn-out label.

, for insisting a contractor buy a brand new ladder because his old one had a worn-out label. New Brunswick Liquor Control Act (on behalf of all interprovincial trade barriers), for taking Gerard Comeau to the Supreme Court of Canada for buying cheap beer in another province and bringing it home.

(on behalf of all interprovincial trade barriers), for taking Gerard Comeau to the Supreme Court of Canada for buying cheap beer in another province and bringing it home. Ontario Labour Minister Kevin Flynn , for ramming through a new set of rules dramatically increasing small business’ costs and providing compliance details just weeks before coming into effect.

, for ramming through a new set of rules dramatically increasing small business’ costs and providing compliance details just weeks before coming into effect. Quebec’s Labour Department , for requiring businesses to post a notice notifying employees they will soon be posting another notice.

, for requiring businesses to post a notice notifying employees they will soon be posting another notice. Montreal Urban Community and the City of Brossard , for creating wildly different sets of regulations around the required thickness and composition of plastic, carry-out bags.

, for creating wildly different sets of regulations around the required thickness and composition of plastic, carry-out bags. Smithers, B.C. , in an encore performance of last year’s paperweight, for forcing another business, this time a not-for-profit, to build a “sidewalk to nowhere”.

, in an encore performance of last year’s paperweight, for forcing another business, this time a not-for-profit, to build a “sidewalk to nowhere”. National Capital Commission, another repeat offender for making children fill out a two-page contract indemnifying NCC of any legal liability before opening up their lemonade stand.

another repeat offender for making children fill out a two-page contract indemnifying NCC of any legal liability before opening up their lemonade stand. Ontario’s Liquor Control Board for approving, then disapproving a beer product because its label resembled an ancient Greek symbol associated with medicine. Similarly, Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation threatened legal action against a craft distillery for using a stylized 1940s highway sign as their logo.

for approving, then disapproving a beer product because its label resembled an ancient Greek symbol associated with medicine. Similarly, Ontario’s threatened legal action against a craft distillery for using a stylized 1940s highway sign as their logo. Statistics Canada , for forcing business owners to spend time answering lengthy, complicated surveys or face fines and even jail time.

, for forcing business owners to spend time answering lengthy, complicated surveys or face fines and even jail time. Quebec’s Ministry of Health , for insisting pharmacies disclose their pricing structure to consumers, creating reams of paperwork and undermining their competitiveness.

, for insisting pharmacies disclose their pricing structure to consumers, creating reams of paperwork and undermining their competitiveness. Nova Scotia’s Labour Standards Division and Labour Board , for failing to meet its own standards to disclose details of a complaint made against a business in time and then refusing to give the business owner time to contest it.

, for failing to meet its own standards to disclose details of a complaint made against a business in time and then refusing to give the business owner time to contest it. City of Ottawa , for setting up roadblocks for food trucks with bureaucratic red tape and creating a “food truck selection committee.”

, for setting up roadblocks for food trucks with bureaucratic red tape and creating a “food truck selection committee.” Canadian Border Services Agency , for unreasonable delays and poor communication when inspecting goods, causing business owners financial hardship and unnecessary stress.

, for unreasonable delays and poor communication when inspecting goods, causing business owners financial hardship and unnecessary stress. Finance Minister Bill Morneau for adding more complexity and uncertainty into the tax code by imposing a subjective ‘reasonableness test’ on business owners who share income with family members.

This year business owners are encouraged to vote for their top Paperweight on CFIB’s Facebook page. The “Business Owners’ Choice” will be announced on social media on Friday, January 26.

“Politicians are often asking which bits of red tape they can chop first. These Paperweights are prime examples of low-hanging fruit where governments can easily take immediate action to help reduce headaches for Canada’s entrepreneurs,” said CFIB Executive Vice-President, Laura Jones.

Find out more about the Paperweights and how they are weighing small business owners down.

About Red Tape Awareness Week™

Now in its ninth year, Red Tape Awareness Week™ (January 22–26) is again highlighting the cost and impact of excessive regulations. Throughout its history, the annual campaign has influenced governments across the country to launch red tape reduction initiatives. To learn more, visit CFIB.ca/redtape and follow #redtape.

About CFIB

CFIB is Canada’s largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 109,000 members across every sector and region. Learn more at cfib.ca.

