These Foods Will Give You the Glow…

Ever wondered which foods will give your skin that amazing glow, like you’ve spent a week detoxing on a tropical island?

Sulfur-residue foods!

But first, why am I talking about eating sulfur for glowing skin?

Great question! Sulfur is not just the mush of yolk found in deviled eggs at your annual office Christmas party that you avoid like the plague.

Sulfur is actually the secret beauty mineral for glowing skin!

Why else would people flock to mineral hot springs to soak in water that smells like rotten eggs?

Sulfur helps your body to digest fats, controls the metabolism of carbohydrates and rids the body of waste that clogs skin pores causing a lackluster complexion.

So what is the fastest way to glowing skin?

Unless you can make it to your local mineral hot springs or spa weekly, your surest way to get glowing skin is to get in the habit of including foods that are rich in sulfur in your daily diet.

You may be surprised to hear that sulfur-rich foods are often the ones you avoid because they tend to give gas and smell like rotten eggs when you cook them.

But try your best to embrace these amazingly nutritious cruciferous veggies like cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, Bok Choy, kohlrabi and Brussels sprouts!

Here is a healthy and delicious recipe to help you include sulfur in your diet to get the glow:

Get “The Glow” Salad:

1 bunch arugula, chopped

1 bunch watercress,

chopped

3 leaves kale, shredded

4 radishes, sliced in half moons

1 red bell pepper, sliced into thin strips

1/2 cup purple cabbage

1 avocado, diced

Hemp seeds or pumpkin seeds to taste

Get “The Glow” Salad Dressing:

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tsp stone ground mustard

Juice of 1 lemon

1/4 bunch fresh Italian parsley, chopped fine

4 basil leaves, chopped fine

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

How will I know if it’s time for me to eat more sulfur-residue foods?

Glad you asked! It’s time for you to include sulfur-residue foods in your diet if you answer “YES” to any of these questions:

● Your skin is prone to acne

● You have brittle hair and nails

● You have a pale, pasty complexion

And even if you don’t have any of these symptoms, sulfur is still your go-to for glowing skin!

What do I do now?

In my health coaching practice, I help my clients to shortlist sulfur-residue foods that will best suit their diets so they can get glowing skin daily.

If you answered “YES” to any of the symptoms above, then schedule a time to talk with me about including more sulfur-rich recipes in your diet to get that healthy skin glow by going to the programs page and click “book a call”.

To your health!

Emily

Check out more of Emily’s healthy lifestyle helpers on her website

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

