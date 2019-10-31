 Foothills Country Hospice Had Supportive September - Gateway Gazette

Foothills Country Hospice Had Supportive September

By Contributor

Oct 31

HIGHLIGHTS FROM SEPTEMBER

  • Eight new patient beds arrived on September 18 – purchased from funds raised at our 2018 Rally 4 Hospice Gala.
  • We received a generous donation of $5,740 from the Ladies Auxiliary Fraternal Order of Eagles. Thank you so much for your extraordinary fundraising efforts.
  • The Kinsmen Club of Okotoks presented a cheque for $4,000 from funds raised at their Percey Pegler Wood Bat Tournament held in July. The continued support of our Kinsmen Club is truly appreciated.
  • Foothills Ladies Compassion Cup presented a cheque for $7,500 to put towards the purchase of a new patient lift for our tub room. We are most grateful to the organizers, volunteers and all those that participated in the Christmas in August golf tournament. 
  • To find out what we’ve got planned for fall, visit countryhospice.org/

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

HOSPICE EVENTS

  • Nov. 5: In Memoriam Tea
  • Dec. 3: Giving Tuesday. Stay tuned for details.

THIRD PARTY FUNDRAISERS

  • Nov 15 & 16 – Hounds for Hospice pet photography mini-session fundraiser, hosted by Iris Jackson Photography
  • Dec. 6: Draw date for Corinthians No. 22 Masonic Lodge charity raffle. All proceeds donated to Foothills Country Hospice. Raffle prizes include $2,500 WestJet Travel Voucher, $1,000 Apple Gift Card and Autographed Calgary Flames Tkachuk Jersey. Pop by the hospice to purchase your tickets.
  • Dec 7 & 14: Christmas at the Hive, hosted by Chinook Honey Company

DID YOU KNOW?

  • Since January, we have cared for 69 residents & their loved ones.
  • Our volunteers have already contributed 7,965 hours of service in 2019.
  • There is NO COST to our residents for their stay or meals.
  • We need to fundraise $1.3 MILLION annually just to keep our doors open.
  • We’re on social media! You can find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram under the handle @countryhospice
