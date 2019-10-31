Foothills Country Hospice Had Supportive September - Gateway Gazette

Eight new patient beds arrived on September 18 – purchased from funds raised at our 2018 Rally 4 Hospice Gala.
We received a generous donation of $5,740 from the Ladies Auxiliary Fraternal Order of Eagles. Thank you so much for your extraordinary fundraising efforts.
The Kinsmen Club of Okotoks presented a cheque for $4,000 from funds raised at their Percey Pegler Wood Bat Tournament held in July. The continued support of our Kinsmen Club is truly appreciated.
Foothills Ladies Compassion Cup presented a cheque for $7,500 to put towards the purchase of a new patient lift for our tub room. We are most grateful to the organizers, volunteers and all those that participated in the Christmas in August golf tournament.
Dec. 6: Draw date for Corinthians No. 22 Masonic Lodge charity raffle. All proceeds donated to Foothills Country Hospice. Raffle prizes include $2,500 WestJet Travel Voucher, $1,000 Apple Gift Card and Autographed Calgary Flames Tkachuk Jersey. Pop by the hospice to purchase your tickets.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. We also have a Facebook Pixel installed to improve the quality of the ads we serve through Facebook. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.Ok