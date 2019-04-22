 Foothills Country Hospice: We Love Our Volunteers - Gateway Gazette

Foothills Country Hospice: We Love Our Volunteers

By Contributor

Apr 21
WE LOVE OUR VOLUNTEERS
We really do! Did you know our VOLUNTEERS contribute more than 10,500 hours per year? They are a group of MULTI-TALENTED, COMPASSIONATE & CARING people – their dedication & commitment unwavering. Many have been with us since the Hospice first opened its doors in 2008. We are so incredibly lucky our 100+ volunteers choose to give their time & energy to our Hospice️. In honour of National Volunteer week this month (April 7-13), we want to share with you a video featuring our special volunteers.
 
 
DID YOU KNOW?
  • There is NO COST to our residents for their stay or meals.
  • We need to fundraise $1.3 MILLION just to keep our doors open.
  • Since January, we have cared for 30 residents & their loved ones.
  • Our volunteers have already contributed 2,644 hours of service in 2019.
  • 18 Grief Support phone calls were made to bereaved family members in March.
  • We’re on social media! You can find us on Twitter, Facebook and now Instagram under the handle@countryhospice
