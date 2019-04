If you are an Owner/Operator of a food truck and want to operate in Foothills County, you NEED an annual inspection!

Join us here at the High River Fire Hall May 15th and get all your Foothills inspections at once!!

Foothills County, High River, Black Diamond, Turner Valley, and Okotoks Fire Inspectors will all be on hand.

Food Truck Poster – pdf

Food Truck Safety Fact Sheet – pdf

Food Truck Fire Safety Plan Form – pdf

Food Truck Inspection Checklist Form – pdf