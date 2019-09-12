Foothills County Local Tax Email Scam ALERT - Gateway Gazette

There has been a FRAUD ATTEMPT this week using Foothills County Tax notice via email demand! BEWARE not to follow the link and pay this way. It has come to the attention of Foothills County that a scam email impersonating Foothills County is demanding immediate tax payment via e-transfer. Foothills County does not request or accept e-transfers as a form of payment for taxes and will never demand payment. As taxes are due September 30th, the fraudsters are getting through to people who unfortunately think it may be a legitimate request. This has been reported to the RCMP.