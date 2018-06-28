Foothills Fire Department Releases a Revised and Updated Online Burn Permit Application - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, Alberta – June 26, 2018 – Media Advisory – The Foothills Fire Department is pleased to announce that they have released a newly revised and updated online Burn Permit application accessible at mdfoothills.com

“This new process for issuing Burn Permits online has greatly increased the accessibility and accountability for residents burning,” says Jim Smith, Fire Chief. “Plus it will allow us to manage the burns and collect statistics for future planning. We know who and where permitted burns are taking place at the time of the burn.”

Receiving approval to burn with a burn permit is a quicker process now. The Fire Department utilizes an app which allows them to respond immediately, or at most within a few hours of the submission. The permitting process is monitored by the department on a 24/7 basis.

The new online burn permit application process replaces the Fire Guardian system. The MD of Foothills and the Foothills Fire Department have had a long and successful working history with Fire Guardians who have been an invaluable resource. For any residents who are unable to access the online Burn Permit application, they may apply in person at the Heritage Pointe Fire Station for a burn permit or call the station at 403-603-3571.

A significant benefit of the new burn permit process is that it will facilitate a faster implementation of Fire Burning Bans. It will notify residents who have an active burn permit of any Fire Bans or restrictions, directly to their cell phones. Plus, the new Burn Permit system will notify residents with active permits to extinguish their burns at 10 pm each night.

The new updated Burn Permit process now has two classifications for burning permits.

Class 1 is for small burns, less than 10 x 10 X 5

Class 2 is for large burns, any area that is 10’ X 10’ X 5’ or larger.

Small residential fire pits and burn barrels do not require a burn permit if they have a spark screen on top. For all other fires, burning permits are required year round in the Municipal District of Foothills No. 31.