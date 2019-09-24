Foothills Green Party Candidate to Host Innovative Campaign Events; “Songs for the Green Evolution” - Gateway Gazette

Turner Valley, AB – Federal Green Party candidate for the riding of Foothills, Bridget Lacey, has announced that her campaign will be hosting several special events over the upcoming month during which she will share the Green Party platform. However, these events will feature a unique twist; she will be both speaking as well as singing live; “Songs for the Green Evolution”. The theme of the musical performance is songs with particularly political meaning; classics by artists such as Bob Dylan, John Lennon, Buffalo Springfield, Bob Marley, and P!nk.

Candidate Lacey was injured in a car accident in June of 2018, in which she broke both her right ankle and left hip; injuries which, although mainly healed, prevent her from being able to canvass the riding on foot. Trying to imagine a way to get the Green message out to the constituents of the geographically expansive Foothills riding, she felt that she would have to do something innovative to bring attention to her platform. Combining her passion for singing with her passion for politics seemed like a natural fit.

“I want to bring attention to the Green platform, and hopefully encourage people who would not normally attend a Green rally to come and check out what we are all about”, explains Lacey. “We are hoping to create an event that people will enjoy attending, that they will find entertaining as well as informative. I feel this is a great way to get the spotlight to shine on the issues the Green Party stands for. These songs have meaning for people, and I hope they will feel the connection between these songs and the calls to action contained within them; to see how they align with the need to make major changes in our government, economy, and society”.

Lacey will be joined by a variety of local musicians who will perform a diverse mix of well-known protest and politically significant songs throughout the 1.5 hour presentation.

The first of four planned events is scheduled to take place in Turner Valley at the Valley Neighbours Club (133 Sunset Blvd SW) on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Doors open at 6:30pm with a meet-and-greet prior to the presentation, which is scheduled to start at 7:15 pm. The campaign team will be gratefully accepting donations in support of the grassroots campaign.

Just announced! The second event on Wednesday, October 2nd will take place at Rockies Tavern and Grill, 7 Balsam Avenue, Bragg Creek, AB, at 6:30pm.

Future events are scheduled for Thursday, October 10th and Thursday, October 17th in municipalities throughout the Foothills, including Okotoks, and possibly Nanton or Fort Macleod. Venue information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

The events are free to attend and open to all ages.

For more information, please visit www.bridgetlacey.greenparty.ca or follow the campaign on social media at www.facebook.com/VoteBridgetLacey, www.twitter.com/BridgetTheGreen or www.Instagram.com/FoothillsGreenParty.

Email [email protected] or phone 587-435-0924.

Communication authorized by the Official Agent for Bridget Lacey.