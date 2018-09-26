Foothills Kinettes Water Tower Park Grand Opening Postponed Due to Weather - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: Due to the cold, wet weather on Saturday, September 22, The Town of High River and Foothills Kinettes decided to cancel the grand opening celebration of the Foothills Kinettes Water Tower Park.

An opening celebration will be rescheduled for Spring 2019. Please watch for details on highriver.ca/water-tower-park or follow us on Facebook.

We apologize for the bad news, but still invite High River residents and visitors to stop by the park for a visit test out the new play equipment and 71-ft. zip-line when they can.

For more information, please visit highriver.ca.