Foothills Kinettes Water Tower Park Grand Opening Set for Sept. 22 - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: On Saturday, September 22, the Town of High River and Foothills Kinettes will celebrate the grand opening of the new Foothills Kinettes Water Tower Park, located at the corner of 8 Avenue and 3 Street S.E. The new park was designed based on the thoughts and ideas High River residents provided during various engagement opportunities.

The new park features a brand new, accessible play structure and a 71-ft. zip-line – one of the first in Southern Alberta. Eventually, benches, tables and proper lighting will also adorn the luscious open green space of the park to allow residents the option of having a family picnic or friendly football game with friends and neighbours.

“It’s been quite a journey to get here,” says Tannas Webb, parks supervisor with the Town. “But, thanks to the Foothills Kinettes it’s been made possible. We now have a space that provides not only a place for kids to play, but a wonderful space for residents to enjoy nature in the middle of town.”

The new park was named in honour of the Foothills Kinettes, who conducted engagement with the community and raised funds to support the park development.

“In the true spirit of what the Foothills Kinettes stand for – ‘serving the community’s greatest need’ – we have revitalized the former Water Tower site in a way that enriches the vibrancy of High River and gives back to the community,” says Jenny Jones with the Kinettes. “The community has a new place to use, enjoy and most importantly, (re)connect with one another.”

The Town of High River and Foothills Kinettes invite the public and media to the park site on Saturday, September 22, 2018 from 1 to 4 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening of the park, and also test out the new play equipment and zip-line. Food and beverages will be available thanks to the following event sponsors: Mr. Mike’s Steakhouse Casual, Tim Horton’s, Canadian Tire Jumpstart, Foothills Signs, Sobeys and Nanton Spring Water.

For more information about the new park, please visit highriver.ca/water-tower-park.