Foothills Kinettes Water Tower Park Grand Opening - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB – In partnership with the Town of High River, the Foothills Kinettes Water Tower Park is celebrating the grand opening on Saturday June 15, 2019 from 12pm-2pm.



For the past four years The Foothills Kinettes have been working with Town of High River Parks and Recreation to transform the park. The Foothills Kinettes group raised $193, 733.00 to help put a playground on the site of the former town water tower.





“The partnership between the Town and the Foothills Kinettes has been a great experience,” says Kirsten Maher, Manager of Parks and Recreation. “The upgraded park is a wonderful addition for all ages and abilities. It will be enjoyed by residents for many years to come. This is phase one of the project, we look forward to working with the Kinettes on phase two.”

“We are thrilled to offer an accessible playground to the High River community and invite you to come out and help us celebrate the grand opening of the park!” says Corene Loewen with the Foothills Kinettes.

The Foothills Kinettes Water Tower Park is located at the corner of 8th Ave & 3rd Street SE.

Saturday Agenda:

12:00-12:30 Mingle and Play

12:30-1:00 Opening Ceremony

1:00 – BBQ, games and PLAY!

Phase two is currently in the works with the partnership and could include the addition of swings, a pathway, signage and possibly a gazebo or other structure.