Foothills Ranchers now Authorized for Livestock Tax Deferral for 2018 - Gateway Gazette

Ottawa, ON – The Government of Canada has released additional regions where livestock tax deferral has been authorized for 2018 due to drought. In response, John Barlow, Member of Parliament for Foothills, issued the following statement:

“Livestock producers in our Foothills region have had to cull some of their herds because of poor pasture conditions and reduced feed supplies due to drought in many parts of the country.

“For weeks, in collaboration with farmers and stakeholders, we have called on the Agriculture Minister to make tax relief available to an expanded list of affected drought-affected livestock producers through the Livestock Tax Deferral program.

“In the initial 2018 prescribed drought regions, parts of our region of Foothills were not included, despite many ranchers affected who have had to sell due to feed shortages.

“It is welcomed news that the Government of Canada has now included the Foothills region in the expanded list for 2018, allowing farmers and ranchers to make the best business decision for their operations.”