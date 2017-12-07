Foothills School Division Announces Change to Ward 1 Trustee

Foothills School Division is sharing the following information on behalf of the Board of Trustees:

Foothills School Division recently received a legal opinion that stated Trustee Jeannine Tucker has a conflict of interest that would disqualify her from fulfilling her duties as a School Board Trustee.

The Board passed a motion at the December 6 Board Meeting declaring that Jeannine Tucker is disqualified from remaining on the Board of Trustees owing to a pecuniary interest and that Ward 1 of the Board be declared vacant.

The remaining trustees will be sharing Ms. Tucker’s duties. Trustees consider the interests of all students when they come together to make decisions for Foothills School Division.

Out of respect for the process and Ms. Tucker’s privacy, we will not divulge specific information.

