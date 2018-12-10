Foothills School Division: Christmas Concert Schedules - Gateway Gazette

Foothills School Division: Christmas Concert Schedules

By Contributor

Dec 09

Diamond-Valley

C. Ian McLaren

Dec. 20Th – Christmas Concert – 6:30 to 8pm

Turner Valley School

Dec 19th – matinee – 1:30 to 2:30pm

Dec 19th – evening performance – 6:30 to 7:30pm

Longview School

Dec 19th – Christmas Celebration Seniors Tea – 1:00 PM

Dec 19th – Christmas Celebration – TBA

Millarville School

Dec 13th – Christmas Concert – 7 to 8pm

High River and area

Ecole Joe Clark

Dec 17th – JK to 2 Christmas Concert – all day

Dec 18th – Gr 3 to 5 Christmas Concert – all day

Ecole Senator Riley Middle School

Dec 6th – Christmas Concert – 7 to 8pm

Spitzee Elementary

Dec 6th – Kindergarten Christmas Concert – 6:30 to 7pm

Dec 6th – Grade 1 Christmas Concert – 7:15 to 7:45pm

Dec 11th – Grade 2 & 3 Christmas Concerts – 7 to 7:30pm

Dec 13th – Grade 4 & 5 Christmas Concerts – 7 to 7:30pm

Blackie

Dec 17th – Christmas Program – Evening performance begins at 7pm

Okotoks and area

Big Rock School

Dec 17th – K to Gr 2 Christmas Concert – 6:30 to 8pm

Dec 19th – Gr 3 to 6 Christmas Concert – 6:30 to 8pm

Dr Morris Gibson

Dec 10th – Choir and Kinder Christmas Concert – 6 to 7pm

Dec 11th – Gr 3 Christmas Concert – 6 to 7pm

Dec 12th – Gr 1 Christmas Concert – 6 to 6:30pm

Dec 13th – Gr 2 Christmas Concert – 6 to 6:30pm

Ecole Percy Pegler

Dec 12th – Christmas Concert – 7 to 8:30pm

Dec 13th – Christmas Concert – 7 to 8:30pm

Westmount

Dec 12th – FaLaLa Land Concert – 6 to 8pm

Dec 13th – FaLaLa Land Concert – 6 to 8pm

Heritage Heights

Dec 12th – Christmas Concert – 7 to 9pm

Dec 13th – Christmas Concert – 7 to 9pm

Red Deer Lake

Dec 12th – Band Christmas Concert – 7pm start

