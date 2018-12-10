Foothills School Division: Christmas Concert Schedules - Gateway Gazette

Diamond-Valley
C. Ian McLaren
Dec. 20Th – Christmas Concert – 6:30 to 8pm
Turner Valley School
Dec 19th – matinee – 1:30 to 2:30pm
Dec 19th – evening performance – 6:30 to 7:30pm
Longview School
Dec 19th – Christmas Celebration Seniors Tea – 1:00 PM
Dec 19th – Christmas Celebration – TBA
Millarville School
Dec 13th – Christmas Concert – 7 to 8pm
High River and area
Ecole Joe Clark
Dec 17th – JK to 2 Christmas Concert – all day
Dec 18th – Gr 3 to 5 Christmas Concert – all day
Ecole Senator Riley Middle School
Dec 6th – Christmas Concert – 7 to 8pm
Spitzee Elementary
Dec 6th – Kindergarten Christmas Concert – 6:30 to 7pm
Dec 6th – Grade 1 Christmas Concert – 7:15 to 7:45pm
Dec 11th – Grade 2 & 3 Christmas Concerts – 7 to 7:30pm
Dec 13th – Grade 4 & 5 Christmas Concerts – 7 to 7:30pm
Blackie
Dec 17th – Christmas Program – Evening performance begins at 7pm
Okotoks and area
Big Rock School
Dec 17th – K to Gr 2 Christmas Concert – 6:30 to 8pm
Dec 19th – Gr 3 to 6 Christmas Concert – 6:30 to 8pm
Dr Morris Gibson
Dec 10th – Choir and Kinder Christmas Concert – 6 to 7pm
Dec 11th – Gr 3 Christmas Concert – 6 to 7pm
Dec 12th – Gr 1 Christmas Concert – 6 to 6:30pm
Dec 13th – Gr 2 Christmas Concert – 6 to 6:30pm
Ecole Percy Pegler
Dec 12th – Christmas Concert – 7 to 8:30pm
Dec 13th – Christmas Concert – 7 to 8:30pm
Westmount
Dec 12th – FaLaLa Land Concert – 6 to 8pm
Dec 13th – FaLaLa Land Concert – 6 to 8pm
Heritage Heights
Dec 12th – Christmas Concert – 7 to 9pm
Dec 13th – Christmas Concert – 7 to 9pm
Red Deer Lake
Dec 12th – Band Christmas Concert – 7pm start