Foothills School Division ~ Christmas Greetings

I would like to wish all of our Foothills School Division families and friends a safe, happy and merry Christmas and holiday season.

Walt Disney once said, “You can dream, create, design and build the most wonderful ideas in the world, but it requires people to make the dream a reality”. This is certainly the case as a school Superintendent. The reality is that the learning experiences and projects that have taken place this year could not have happened without a great deal of commitment and support from staff, students and parents.

Our staff are privileged each day to participate in our student’s academic journey. We recognize and applaud just how hard our students try. We celebrate students’ achievements whether they be great or small and we share with pride the progress our students make with their learning. Not a week goes by that we are not as a school division celebrating the successes, whether these are in the classroom, playing an instrument, on the sporting field or competitions.

When I reflect on my time as Superintendent over the last year, I have many fond memories. The road has had bumps and many challenges along the way, but the rewards have far outweighed them. All of the experiences of this year have contributed in some way to ensuring we offer our students the best education. I believe we have a safe, caring, and welcoming place for students to learn.

Finally, on a personal note, I would like to wish our staff, our students, our parents, and the community a happy holiday and a celebration filled with joy and family. It is moments like this, when we can pause, catch our breath and look back that we realize how privileged and lucky we are to be part of this community.

Merry Christmas to all and have a safe, happy holiday season.

John Bailey

Superintendent of Schools

Foothills School Division

