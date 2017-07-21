Foothills School Division: Classroom Program Innovative Projects

Foothills School Division Board of Trustees announced the distribution of $149,500 to grassroots learning opportunities during their June 21, 2017 Board Meeting. This funding, part of the Board’s commitment of $1 million dollars over 5 years, will be used to support projects that will provide innovative and creative learning opportunities that will enhance student learning across the Division.

Board Chair Christine Pretty said, “We are excited to support projects that will enhance and improve excellence in student learning through creative practice and collaboration. We are looking forward to sharing these innovative projects and their results across the Division and with the community.”

DIVISION

Oilfields / Millarville / Highwood / Senator Riley / Okotoks Junior High / Westmount / Spitzee Schools

$24,400

Allowing 29 teachers and administrators to become actively involved in Harvard Project Zero by providing tuition. Staff will learn strategies for developing critical thinking, problem solving, and collaboration with students.

OKOTOKS

Foothills Composite High School

$20,000

Designing personalized and supportive blended learning experiences which balance the flexibility of an online setting with face-to-face teacher instruction.

Westmount School

$2,300

Provide students and teachers the opportunity to raise fish in the classroom over a 4-5 month period before releases the trout during a school fieldtrip.

Dr. Morris Gibson School

$24,500

Creation of a Doc’s Design Lab space above the Learning Commons. This space will become the hub for innovation, critical thinking, problem solving, global citizenship and collaboration at the school.

HIGH RIVER

Blackie School

$11,800

Conducting an Action Research project to measure the effect of structured and unstructured movement and physical activity while in the classroom on learning outcomes for students.

Cayley School

$19,000

Students will be introduced to five project-based modules over the year focusing on art, craft, and the importance of storytelling to provide experiential learning opportunities for students from Grades K-8. This project emphasizes First Nations, Metis and Inuit perspectives as well as focuses on recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

HIGH COUNTRY

C. Ian McLaren School

$7,500

Thoughtbooks will be provided for all in Grades 3-5, providing a means to develop and sustain student’s critical and creative thinking.

Oilfields High School

$30,000

Providing the necessary technology for Oilfields to develop a photography course, helping to celebrate student accomplishments and develop student skills.

